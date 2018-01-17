Local Sports

Qualls scores 33 in Marathon hoops win

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

January 17, 2018 09:35 AM

Marathon High’s basketball boys topped off Friday night with their third win of the week, beating the District 7-4A Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High (2-9), 73-37.

“Offensively, we got off to a great start for the third game in a row and led 20-10 at the end of the first. In the second quarter, we didn’t score as well but our defense played well forcing lots of turnovers and only held them to six points in the quarter,” said coach Kevin Freeman, adding the Marathon boys led 36-16 at halftime.

The Dolphins “exploded in the third quarter,” he said, scoring 31 points.

Jamal Qualls scored 20 points, including four three-point shots in a span of about 90 seconds, and adding in a two-handed dunk.

“Our defense played well and denied the ball a lot better than we have been, led by Thad Goodwin, Dequian Youngblood and Steven Hernandez,” Freeman said.

Protecting the basket were Jackson McDonald, Randy Culmer and Cameron Leonard.

A running clock in the fourth quarter due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule allowed everyone to get playing tim. The running clock happens when there is a difference of 35 points in the second half.

Qualls finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block. Hernandez added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Youngblood added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Friday, the boys will head to Lake Worth Christian School in Boynton Beach for a matchup against the District 7-3A Defenders (6-8).

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School

    Author Jamaica Kincaid delivers the keynote address at the Key West Literary Seminar on Jan. 11. Picture by Mark Hedden/markhedden.com. Video by Gwen Filosa

Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School

Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School 1:34

Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School
Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

Key West Holiday Parade 2017
One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

View More Video