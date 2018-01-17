Qualls scores 33 in Marathon hoops win

Marathon High’s basketball boys topped off Friday night with their third win of the week, beating the District 7-4A Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High (2-9), 73-37.
“Offensively, we got off to a great start for the third game in a row and led 20-10 at the end of the first. In the second quarter, we didn’t score as well but our defense played well forcing lots of turnovers and only held them to six points in the quarter,” said coach Kevin Freeman, adding the Marathon boys led 36-16 at halftime.
The Dolphins “exploded in the third quarter,” he said, scoring 31 points.
Jamal Qualls scored 20 points, including four three-point shots in a span of about 90 seconds, and adding in a two-handed dunk.
“Our defense played well and denied the ball a lot better than we have been, led by Thad Goodwin, Dequian Youngblood and Steven Hernandez,” Freeman said.
Protecting the basket were Jackson McDonald, Randy Culmer and Cameron Leonard.
A running clock in the fourth quarter due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule allowed everyone to get playing tim. The running clock happens when there is a difference of 35 points in the second half.
Qualls finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block. Hernandez added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Youngblood added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Friday, the boys will head to Lake Worth Christian School in Boynton Beach for a matchup against the District 7-3A Defenders (6-8).
