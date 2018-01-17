No. 8 Rodrigo Avena hustles to the ball Friday night for the Marathon High Dolphins against the Lions of Miami Community Charter.
Local Sports

Marathon soccer boys end ‘tough week’ with third loss

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

January 17, 2018 09:40 AM

It was a “tough week” for the Marathon High soccer boys (3-9) after their third loss at home Friday against the independent Lions of Miami Community Charter, said coach Jeff Cox.

Earlier in the week, the boys lost 4-2 to the District 16-1A opponent Bulldogs (3-5) of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School last Wednesday and 3-0 to the county rival District 16-2A Conchs of Key West the day before.

Friday’s 3-2 loss against the Lions was a hard pill to swallow, but the boys have made some strides as a team, Cox said.

“We learned from the losses we suffered this week,” he said.

Miguel Avena scored on a header in the box. Rodrigo Avena scored on a penalty kick that was shot perfectly in the right corner of the goal, Cox said, adding the Avena brothers played multiple positions and did everything in their power to help the team.

“Our defense was again led by Luke Hoffman, who’s relentless play really set the tone,” he added. “Robert Gonzales also played his heart out on the defensive side of the ball.”

Tuesday, the soccer boys were set to host the independent Hurricanes of Coral Shores High at the Marathon Community Park at 6 p.m. with results too late for press time.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

