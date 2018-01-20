Canes soccer teams sweep Marathon

A stout Coral Shores High defensive effort and two goals by junior forward Brayan Rojas carried the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win Tuesday over local rival Marathon High.
The road win moved the Canes to a 9-1 record this season going into Friday’s trip to St. Brendan, a rematch of the one Coral Shores loss. Results were pending at press time. The Hurricanes travel to Hialeah on Monday to take on Westland High.
At Marathon, Cane senior Tom Nelson also scored off a header.
“It was a good defensive game for us,” Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque said, crediting goalkeeper Josh Prince and the Hurricane backfielders.
“Field conditions were pretty rough for the offense,” Bosque said.
Marathon head coach Jeffery Cox said the Dolphins (4-11) “had some good scoring opportunities but not able to finish them.”
“The defense gave another great effort, once again led by Luke Hoffman and Robert Gonzales,” Cox said.
Marathon lost a 5-1 match Thursday at Miami Country Day.
Lady Cane playoffs
Coral Shores’ girls soccer team closed its regular season with an 8-0 win over Marathon (0-10) on Tuesday.
The Lady Canes (7-6-1) now head to the District 16-2A tournament opener, against St. Brendan (11-5) at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Kendall Soccer Park.
“This is back-to-back winning seasons for the Canes, who haven't done that in many years,” Cane coach Pat Fazio said after the Marathon match.
“Overall, I’m pleased with our season, having such a large group of underclassmen as starters,” Fazio said. “I look forward to the future years with them.”
At Marathon, Cane senior forward Lexi Gautier scored two first-half goals, one on a scramble in front of the Dolphin net and the second on an assist from Mia Ruiz.
After Coral Shores took a 5-0 halftime lead, Cane Allie Adler scored two second half goals off assists by Emma Lovell and Kyla Catarineau. Isabella Bolivar, Erin Rodberg, Catarineau and Ruiz also scored for the Canes in the win.
