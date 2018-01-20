Hoop Canes come close but can’t close gap

Coral Shores High’s boys basketball Canes rallied to make it close in two home games this week but fell short against Palm Glades Prep and South Dade High.
The Canes stand at 4-10 heading into games road games this week at Brito Private on Monday and a return match at Palm Glades.
“As has been the case all season, the Canes showed no quit,” said Coral Shores head coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Our guys fought hard and never gave up. Unfortunately it was just a little short.”
Senior point guard Elijah Woods scored 20 points in the 56-51 loss to South Dade on Thursday.
“Forget about his offense, which was huge,” Mandozzi said. “When we really needed a boost, [Woods’] defense was the best he’s played all year. His leadership was outstanding.”
Woods also delivered seven rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Connor Rhyne added another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Polanco hit for a dozen points.
Against Palm Glades, the Canes stormed back from a turnover-filled first half to make a late run at the Eagles in the rallied in the 65-58 setback.
Polanco hit two 3-point shots in the fourth to cut the Glades lead to two points, but the quick Eagles scored on a late breakaway and hit free throws in the closing minutes.
Rhyne had a 17-point game with 14 boards. Woods scored 11 points. Tim Orr grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his six points.
“Our guys have showed a ton of heart,” Mandozzi said. “We’ve got to learn and build on these games, and we can.”
