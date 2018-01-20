Leta Ricart makes a layup for the Lady Fins Thursday at home against county rival Key West. Ricart had nine points.
Leta Ricart makes a layup for the Lady Fins Thursday at home against county rival Key West. Ricart had nine points. Katie Atkins Keynoter
Leta Ricart makes a layup for the Lady Fins Thursday at home against county rival Key West. Ricart had nine points. Katie Atkins Keynoter

Local Sports

Lady Fins defeat rival Conchs 36-31

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

January 20, 2018 10:57 AM

For the third time this season, the Marathon High Lady Fins hoops girls (6-7) beat the county rival District 8-5A Conchs of Key West Thursday at home, 36-31.

“The girls kept their composure and were able to work through a scenario of being behind in the game, then chipping away at the lead and moving forward to get it back and secure it,” said District 8-4A Lady Fins coach Teresa Konrath.

She’d like to see the girls work on their shooting style moving forward. Leta Ricart, a top scorer, had nine points Thursday, but her responsibilites on the court have changed, Konrath said.

Aliyah Headen had 19 points with help from Ricart.

“As a transitional duo, they have speed and ability to run the floor. Ranisha Charles showed some strength under the basket and had 10 rebounds, and those 10 rebounds? No one could take them from her,” Konrath said.

The Lady Fins have had close games with the Conchs this season, defeating them in November 37-25, then in December, 47-35.

Friday, both the Marathon boys and girls hoops teams were headed to Boynton Beach for games against the Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School.

Konrath said she was hopeful for a better game against the District 7-3A Defenders than the girls’ December 58-21 loss at home. Results were too late for press time.

Tuesday, the girls return to Marathon High School for a 3:30 p.m. district game against the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout

    Dashboard camera video from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse's patrol car shows a high-speed chase and shootout with Robert Schminky, who fled police after beating his wife with a shotgun Jan. 21, 2015.

Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout

Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout 6:35

Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout
Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School 1:34

Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School
Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

Key West Holiday Parade 2017

View More Video