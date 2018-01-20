Lady Fins defeat rival Conchs 36-31

For the third time this season, the Marathon High Lady Fins hoops girls (6-7) beat the county rival District 8-5A Conchs of Key West Thursday at home, 36-31.
“The girls kept their composure and were able to work through a scenario of being behind in the game, then chipping away at the lead and moving forward to get it back and secure it,” said District 8-4A Lady Fins coach Teresa Konrath.
She’d like to see the girls work on their shooting style moving forward. Leta Ricart, a top scorer, had nine points Thursday, but her responsibilites on the court have changed, Konrath said.
Aliyah Headen had 19 points with help from Ricart.
“As a transitional duo, they have speed and ability to run the floor. Ranisha Charles showed some strength under the basket and had 10 rebounds, and those 10 rebounds? No one could take them from her,” Konrath said.
The Lady Fins have had close games with the Conchs this season, defeating them in November 37-25, then in December, 47-35.
Friday, both the Marathon boys and girls hoops teams were headed to Boynton Beach for games against the Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School.
Konrath said she was hopeful for a better game against the District 7-3A Defenders than the girls’ December 58-21 loss at home. Results were too late for press time.
Tuesday, the girls return to Marathon High School for a 3:30 p.m. district game against the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy.
