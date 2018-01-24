Keys soccer showdown looms as Canes host Dolphins

Coral Shores High’s boys soccer team tunes up for its District 16-2A Tournament run this week, with the Canes playing at home against Marathon High on Thursday.
The Canes (9-2) head to Palmer Trinity today before taking on the rival Dolphins in the regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Thursday in Tavernier.
Coral Shores will host its opening round of the 16-2A Tournament on Monday as the No. 2 seed in the nine-team district. As of deadline, the first playoff foe had not been determined. Top seed Gulliver Prep earned a first-round bye.
“We’re the highest seed among the teams playing Monday,” Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque said.
The Canes have lost just two matches this winter, both to St. Brendan. The Sabres pulled away from a 2-2 halftime tie to win a 4-2 decision Friday in Miami.
Alex Jordan got the Canes on the board first with a penalty kick after junior forward Brayan Rojas was fouled in the box. Rojas scored the second goal, but the Sabre defense and the turf field at St. Brendan were obstacles in the second half, Bosque said. “We don’t play a lot on turf and the field condition makes a big difference,” he said.
Lady Canes halted
Coral Shores ended its girls soccer season Monday with a 6-2 loss to St. Brendan in the opening around of the 16-2A Tournament.
The Lady Canes finish the season at 7-7-1, with up to nine starters eligible to return next winter.
“I hope our young team will learn from their our mistakes and grow stronger for next year,” said Pat Fazio, wrapping up his first year as Cane head coach. “I’m proud of their hard work and look forward to next year.”
Against St. Brendan, Coral Shores made up for an early Sabre score when Isabella Bolivar took a combination pass from Kyla Catarineau and Mia Ruiz to score midway in the first.
“The game was back-and-forth with both teams having opportunities to score,” the coach said, but the Canes misfired on four open shots.
The 1-1 score stood up until five minutes before the break, when St. Brendan booted two quick goals. The Sabres added three more in the second half.
“We played pretty good soccer at times, controlling the ball,” Fazio said. “But then we’d implode by making some poor decisions with our play and then give the ball away.”
Coral Shores closed its season with a tough goal from sophomore team captain Catarineau. She “fought for the ball, beat the defender and ripped the shot for a score,” said the coach.
Senior captain Lexi Gautier and Alexis Rainwater graduate from the Canes.
