Lady Fins lose on the road to Lake Worth

The Marathon High basketball girls knew going into Friday’s game against 3A Lake Worth Christian School they were up against a good team.
The Defenders (13-3) have now defeated the Lady Fins (6-8) twice by nearly 40 points this season — once at home in December, 58-21, and Friday, 62-23, in Boynton Beach.
“We played them [Friday] very similar to when we played them in Marathon,” said coach Teresa Konrath. “We only had seven players and had starters out.”
The flu has been rampant among Marathon athletes. It hit the hoops boys hard last week, contributing to their 73-60 loss Friday to the Lake Worth boys team, and caused a handful of girls soccer players to be out sick as well.
The Lady Fins handled themselves the best they could Friday, Konrath said. Leta Ricart was the leading scorer with 12 points. Aliyah Headen had seven and Brittney Smollett had four.
Tuesday, the girls were set to host the District 8-4A opponent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy, which they defeated in December, 60-30. Results Tuesday were too late for press time.
Today, the girls play district rival Palmer Trinity School (5-4) at 4 p.m., a game which was scheduled for Saturday but had to be moved because of homecoming events.
