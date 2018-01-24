Marathon boys lose to Lake Worth

Half of the Marathon High boys basketball team was sick with the flu Friday, which contributed to a 73-60 loss against the District 7-3A Defenders (7-8) of Lake Worth Christian School.
The Dolphins (12-6), all but two, traveled to Boynton Beach for the game Friday night.
“We had the whole week to prepare and thought we could work on a lot of things that we needed to,” said coach Kevin Freeman, adding the flu hit six of 12 players hard. “With that being said, we still played pretty well offensively, but just couldn’t get any stops on the defensive end.”
Marathon trailed by only one point after the first quarter, 20-19.
Steven Hernandez made four three-pointers to keep the score close and Thad Goodwin added a three-pointer as well. Jamal Qualls, battling the flu, scored 10 points in the second quarter, but Lake Worth led 39-36 at halftime.
“Midway through the third quarter we pulled even, but Qualls went down with an ankle injury and couldn’t return. We were down two points going into the fourth quarter at 51-49,” Freeman said.
After that, the Dolphins couldn’t make any shots, he said, while the Defenders kept making theirs.
“We had to start fouling and they made their free throws and pulled away for the victory. It just seemed like all night our defense failed us right when we needed stops,” Freeman said.
The boys were set to host the District 8-4A opponent Eagles Tuesday with results too late for press time. Today, they travel to Miami for a game against the District 16-7A Sabres of St. Brendan and return home Friday for a game against district opponent Somerset Silver Palms at 7 p.m.
Friday will be the school’s homecoming game, seeing as how Hurricane Irma destroyed plans for the dance and football game last fall.
There will be a parade on U.S. 1 in Marathon starting at 1 p.m. Friday, leaving from Knights Key and heading north to Marathon High School. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime Friday night at the game.
