Marathon’s Mendez going to state for weightlifting

At least one Marathon High weightlifting girl is going to the state championship meet in February.
Friday at the Class 1A-Region 8 meet in Port St. Lucie, junior Oriana Mendez took first place in her weight class, resulting in her Feb. 2 trip upstate to Panama City Beach. In the 154-pound weight class, Mendez benched 135 pounds and lifted 155 pounds in the clean-and-jerk.
Coach Jessie Schubert said that’s about on par with what Mendez lifted last year, which earned her a trip to state. But she’s also lost about 12 pounds, which put her in a new weight class this season.
“Keeping that kind of strength while losing 12 pounds is kind of incredible. But I don’t think she’s done what she’s capable of yet,” Schubert said.
He thinks she’ll finish in the top 12 for Class 1A at the state meet, but she’s hopeful to finish among the top six, which would result in a medal.
Senior Takara McKnight came in third place among Region 8-1A schools Friday, and Schubert said he’s waiting to see where she ranks in the state, which will decipher whether she goes to Panama City Beach with Mendez.
Other girls on the team, Katelyn Haines, Taylor Sokolosky, Audrey Matthis, Ranisha Charles and Hannah Ziels, all did well Friday but didn’t place in the top three, he said. Their results are still pending but they will not be in the running for state.
