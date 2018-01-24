Lady Canes notch double-digit winning hoop season

The basketball Lady Canes have pushed their season win record to double digits for the first time in recent memory.
Natalie McCormick hit two 3-point shots in her 10-point in the fourth quarter to lead the Coral Shores High Canes to a 47-37 victory at Ransom Everglades last Wednesday. McCormick ended with a team-high 18 points as the Canes (11-5) won their fourth straight game.
“Natalie had a really good game,” Coral Shores head coach Pat Meyers said as the Canes won their fourth straight game.
Lexy Brito and Lucia Rodriguez each scored 10 points at Ransom.
Coral Shores’ win streak ended Thursday when a Florida Christian standout hit eight treys in her 32-point game to lead the Patriots to a 60-29 decision. Results of a game earlier this week against Redland Christian were pending
The Hurricanes head south Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game at rival Marathon High, and finish the season on the road to Immaculata-LaSalle on Jan. 31.
“It’s been a good season for us,” Meyers said. “It’s kind of unexpected because we have a tough schedule and were relying on a lot of freshmen coming in. But they’ve played really well.”
Coral Shores boys’ basketball team had a scheduled game against Brito Private canceled this week.
The Canes (4-9) host Redland Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before a Feb. 2 trip to South Dade High. The Canes finish the season with home games Feb. 6 against Palmer Trinity and Feb. 8 against Key West High.
