Natalie McCormick (10) of Coral Shores, seen earlier this season, scored 18 points in the Lady Canes’ 10th win of the girls basketball campaign
Natalie McCormick (10) of Coral Shores, seen earlier this season, scored 18 points in the Lady Canes’ 10th win of the girls basketball campaign Kevin Wadlow Keynoter
Natalie McCormick (10) of Coral Shores, seen earlier this season, scored 18 points in the Lady Canes’ 10th win of the girls basketball campaign Kevin Wadlow Keynoter

Local Sports

Lady Canes notch double-digit winning hoop season

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

January 24, 2018 09:21 AM

The basketball Lady Canes have pushed their season win record to double digits for the first time in recent memory.

Natalie McCormick hit two 3-point shots in her 10-point in the fourth quarter to lead the Coral Shores High Canes to a 47-37 victory at Ransom Everglades last Wednesday. McCormick ended with a team-high 18 points as the Canes (11-5) won their fourth straight game.

“Natalie had a really good game,” Coral Shores head coach Pat Meyers said as the Canes won their fourth straight game.

Lexy Brito and Lucia Rodriguez each scored 10 points at Ransom.

Coral Shores’ win streak ended Thursday when a Florida Christian standout hit eight treys in her 32-point game to lead the Patriots to a 60-29 decision. Results of a game earlier this week against Redland Christian were pending

The Hurricanes head south Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game at rival Marathon High, and finish the season on the road to Immaculata-LaSalle on Jan. 31.

“It’s been a good season for us,” Meyers said. “It’s kind of unexpected because we have a tough schedule and were relying on a lot of freshmen coming in. But they’ve played really well.”

Coral Shores boys’ basketball team had a scheduled game against Brito Private canceled this week.

The Canes (4-9) host Redland Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before a Feb. 2 trip to South Dade High. The Canes finish the season with home games Feb. 6 against Palmer Trinity and Feb. 8 against Key West High.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

  Comments  