Soccer season over for Lady Fins

After their loss Tuesday in the first game of the District 16-1A soccer semifinals, the season ended for the Marathon High Lady Fins (5-7-2).
“We lost 2-1,” said coach Kelley Struyf, adding Annie Gracey had Marathon’s only goal. Overall, Struyf said she thought the soccer girls had a good season.
“I think we did pretty well for the amount of setbacks that we had, especially in the past two weeks with the flu going around,” she said, noting the last game of season play against Florida Christian School.
Seven girls were sick and the team lost to the District 16-2A Patriots in an 8-0 shutout. Struyf pulled girls up from the junior varsity team.
“The girls were getting over the flu and their bodies were weak, then to try and go to win a district game?” she said. “I know our regular season record wasn’t very good, but in districts we were 5-2-1.”
