Marathon boys bounce back with double hoops win

After half the team was sick with the flu last week, the coach said, the District 8-4A Marathon High basketball boys (14-5) bounced back with two wins this week, home and away.
The boys started off the week Tuesday hosting district opponent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep (11-6) and winning 58-53. The Eagles have been an equal opponent for the Dolphins this season. In December, Marathon lost by three points to the Miami team, their second loss in district play.
Wednesday, the Dolphins were on the road to Miami, playing the District 16-7A Sabres of St. Brendan (10-15) and winning 55-46.
Coach Kevin Freeman could not be reached by press time.
Friday, the Dolphins hosted district opponent Somerset Silver Palms, a team they beat earlier this month by more than 20 points. Friday was the school’s homecoming game, seeing as how Hurricane Irma destroyed plans for the dance and football game last fall. Results were too late for press time.
