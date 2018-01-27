Close game for Lady Fins vs. Palmer

In what coach Teresa Konrath called a turnaround for the Marathon High girls basketball program, the Lady Fins went up against District 8 rival Palmer Trinity and nearly won Wednesday.
Although it was a loss, Marathon (7-9) was in the lead for three of four quarters but became fatigued in the fourth, losing 49-38 against the Falcons.
“Defense was the key to this game and it set the tone for the district tournament,” Konrath said, adding she’s confident the girls will go on to play in the District 8 championship game. “We will face Palmer there again.”
Wednesday’s game was Leta Recart’s best of the season, Konrath said. She led with 17 points, two rebounds and six assists. Aliyah Headen had nine points and Ranisha Charles had six points and 18 rebounds.
“Charles made the difference under the basket, both offensively and defensively with rebounds,” Konrath said.
The game was in stark contrast to December’s 60-32 loss to the Falcons.
Tuesday, the girls hosted the District 8 opponent Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy, which they defeated in 63-33.
Ricart was the leading scorer again, with 29 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. She was followed by Aliyah Headen with 10 points two rebounds and two steals.
“We started out a little slow but by the second quarter we outscored the other team 23-3,” Konrath said. “The girls are moving the ball around the court much better. They’re setting up plays.”
Tuesday, the Lady Fins host the independent Hurricanes of Coral Shores (10-5), then the Class 2A Eagles of Island Christian School Thursday. The District 8 tournament won’t be until Feb. 6, when the girls play Palm Glades Prep.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments