Soccer Canes top Dolphins for win No. 11

After Coral Shores High’s boys soccer Hurricanes capped their regular season with Thursday’s 4-1 win over local rival Marathon High, the Hurricanes now face off against Key West High in the District 16-2A Tournament opener at home Monday.
Attacks by Cane junior forward Brayan Rojas drew two penalty kicks on attacks against the Marathon net, with Coral Shores senior Alex Jordan converting both the shots.
The first Hurricane score came less than two minutes into the match.
Before halftime ceremonies for Coral Shores Senior Night, senior Bryan Placencia took a feed from senior Tom Nelson for a goal that gave the Canes a 2-0 lead at the break.
“Overall, we played a good game, both defensively and offensively,” Cane coach Jorge Bosque said as the Coral Shores improved to 11-2.
A second-half score by Rojas off a Zack Webb pass, and Jordan’s second PK goal, rounded out the Cane offense.
Marathon’s lone goal came off a Rodrigo Avena penalty kick.
Coral Shores sophomore goalie Josh Prince batted away several Dolphin shots from the field that came close.
“The team fought hard,” said Dolphin head coach Jeff Cox. “We were missing defensive starters Luke Hoffman and Raul Fregoso.”
The Dolphins (4-12) were scheduled to finish the regular season Friday against Miami Country Day.
As the second seed in the district tournament, Coral Shores draws a 4 p.m. Monday playoff opener against Key West High. The Conchs come into the tournament at 4-11, following last week’s 1-0 loss to LaSalle High, and a 5-0 win over Florida Christian.
In an all-Keys girls basketball clash, Coral Shores High’s Lady Canes travel south to take on Marathon’s Lady Dolphins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
