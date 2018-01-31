Rhyne hits for 26 points as Canes win comeback

Coral Shores High’s basketball Hurricanes rained down 3-point shots Friday at Palm Glades Academy to overcome a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday.
The Canes (5-10) edged Palm Glades, 69-68, with guards Elijah Woods (19 points, eight assists) and Jason Polanco (eight points) each hitting two treys in the furious comeback.
Senior forward Connor Rhyne dominated the inside with a game-high 26 points to go with his 13 rebounds.
“We were really hurting [Palm Glades] inside and they were so focused on stopping that, I knew it was going to open up some good shots for our guards,” Cane head coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “Connor Rhyne just wasn’t going to be denied tonight.”
Rhyne hit a free throw with 17 seconds left for the deciding point. The Cane defense halted a late Palm attack to preserve the win.
Forward Tim Orr also rang up a double-double with a dozen rebounds and 10 assists, most going to Rhyne but also feeding Woods and Polanco for the long-distance shots. “Tim just always found the right place for the ball all game,” Mandozzi said.
Guard Juan Fleita’s six points in the opening quarter helped keep the road game from getting out of hand, the coach said.
Coral Shores slumped in the second quarter but never quit, Mandozzi said. “I’m very proud of the fight and resiliency of our guys,” he said. “Everyone stuck together and kept believing and working.”
Coral Shores played at home against Redland Christian on Tuesday (results pending) then travels to South Dade High on Friday.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
