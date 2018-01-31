Marathon hoops boys split two

For the first time in 46 years, Marathon High School’s homecoming Friday night was during basketball season.
After Hurricane Irma ruined the school’s plans for a football game and dance in September, homecoming had to be rescheduled.
“Our boys were pumped for the game and ready to take on Somerset Silver Palms,” coach Kevin Freeman said of the District 8-4A matchup, which ended with a 63-30 win for the Dolphins (15-7).
The boys got off to a great start and led 25-8 after the first quarter, he said, as Jamal Qualls scored eight points for the Dolphins and Tommy Kirwan scored six.
“Our defense only gave up five points in the second quarter and we led 41-13 at halftime,” Freeman said. “We left the starters in during the third and they increased our lead to 61-23. The end of the third finished in a play that got the stands rocking.”
Jackson McDonald got the ball on a fast break and went up to dunk and got fouled and made the foul shot.
“The gym went nuts and it was a great way to end the week,” Freeman said.
Qualls scored 20 points, McDonald had 11 and Steven Hernandez had 10 points.
Monday night, the boys were on the road to Homestead for a game against the District 16-5A Knights of Keys Gate and lost 57-53.
“We can’t worry about the loss long, as we are back on the road again [Tuesday] for a district game at Somerset South Homestead,” Freeman said Tuesday.
Results were too late for press time.
