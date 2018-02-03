Lady Canes top Dolphin girls for 13th hoop win

Coral Shores High coaches thought this winter season might be a new dawn for the Lady Cane basketball program.
They did not expect it to get this bright this fast.
The Canes closed the 2017-18 campaign Thursday with a 46-40 win at Marathon High School, capping Coral Shores’ stellar run with a 13-5 record.
For the first time in memory, maybe the first time ever, Coral Shores can lay claim to the informal Monroe County girls basketball championship, with wins over Key West High and the rival Dolphins.
“We knew we getting some freshmen from Key Largo School who could play,” said Cane head coach Pat Meyers. “But we also were looking at a very difficult schedule. Now we know the future is very promising.”
The rebuilding Hurricanes stepped out of a powerhouse-laden state district a few years back to play as an independent. “We’re definitely going back in the district next season,” said Meyers, assisted by Alphonso Bryant.
Sophomore Lexy Brito and freshman Lucia Rodriguez each scored 15 points in the finale at Marathon.
Coral Shores held a six-point lead at halftime and stretched the gap to 12 points before the Dolphins cut the margin to four points in the late going.
Senior Bella Oliver helped stabilize the Canes as they held on for the win. “Bella had a big game with five blocks, seven rebounds and six points,” Meyers said.
Riley Dobson, another freshmen standout, and Brito each recorded a double-double Wednesday as the Canes beat Immaculata-LaSalle, 57-42, on the road.
Brito scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, and Dobson hit for 22 points with 10 boards. Rodriguez limited her scoring but doled out eight assists.
Lady Cane seniors Rebecca Galvan, Lorena Perez and Emily Ruiz will graduate with Oliver this spring.
Boys play three
Coral Shores’ boys basketball team finishes its season with a run of three home games this week, including Keys matches against Marathon High and Key West High.
The Canes (7-10) host Palmer Trinity at 7 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5:30 p.m.) before taking on Key West at 6 p.m. Thursday (JV at 4:30 p.m.) and Marathon at 7 p.m. Friday (JV at 5:30 p.m.).
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
