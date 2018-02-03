Road game win for Marathon hoops boys

On the road again, the Marathon High basketball boys (16-7) scored another District 8-4A win in Miami Tuesday night against Somerset Academy South Homestead.
“We were able to scratch out a victory, 54-52,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman. “We were down two starters, Tommy Kirwan and Jamal Qualls.”
He said the boys expended a lot of energy Monday night in a close loss to the 5A Knights of Keys Gate, and “it showed with our lack of energy on defense.” Keys Gate won 57-53.
Dequian Youngblood was a bright spot for the Dolphins in the first quarter, scoring eight points and giving Marathon a 14-11 lead. Randy Culmer and Cameron Leonard each scored four points in the second, but the team gave up 17 points, including three three-pointers from the same player.
“The score was tied at halftime at 28. Both teams played even in the third and it was 39 all after three quarters,” Freeman said. “We got a little lead led by Steven Hernandez, who scored seven points, and Youngblood, who hit a big three-point shot.”
The Dolphins led by five points with 15 seconds to go.
“They came down and hit a three to cut it to a two-point lead as time ran off the clock and the final buzzer sounded. We played good enough to win but still need to work on finishing the game out the right way,” Freeman said.
The team plays today at home against the district rival Falcons of Palmer Trinity School at 2:30 p.m.
