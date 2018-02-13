Lady Canes step up to plate for 2018 opener

A year into her overhaul of Coral Shores High’s girls fast-pitch softball program, head coach Lesa Bonee expects her now-veteran squad to be wiser, sharper and even stronger.
“We hit the weight room two days a week in the fall,” Bonee said Monday. “Now when we make contact, the ball should go farther.”
Bonee, back for her second Hurricane season after coaching softball for years at Nova Southeastern University, returns seven players from last year’s 9-5 club that won eight of its last 10 games.
Junior pitcher Anna Langley returns for her third varsity season on the mound, now teaming with transfer Keeley Flanigan behind the plate.
Bonee has confidence in her 14-player roster that features returning regulars Sam Howell, Dallas Christmas, Rachel Medina, Jena Jones and Atlantis Hofstetter.
“We expect big things and plan to take it up a couple of notches,” Bonee said. “We’re excited, and hope to see more people in our crowd.”
The Canes open the season at home at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against visiting Mater Lakes Academy. The game, originally scheduled Friday, was delayed by transportation issues.
Coral Shores plays at Miami Country Day on Feb. 23 before Country Day pays a return visit to Coral Shores on March 2.
In other Cane openers:
▪ Coral Shores’ baseball team was scheduled to play an exhibition earlier this week against Terra Academy. The regular season opens Tuesday at Westminster Christian before the official home opener, 6 p.m. Feb. 22 against Somerset-Silver Palms at Founders Park.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls and boys track teams travel to Key West High for a Tuesday opening meet. After a Feb. 24 trip to the Ferguson High Invitational Meet, the Canes host a 3 p.m. Feb. 27 tri-meet with Gulliver Prep and Ransom Everglades. Herbert James and Alphonso Bryant coach the squad.
▪ Hurricane tennis teams travel to Immaculata-LaSalle on Thursday before a Tuesday trip to Mast Academy. Key West High and Pace High are scheduled for a tri-match with the Canes Feb. 21 at Coral Shores.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls lacrosse team hosts a four-team preseason tournament today at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier, starting at 4 p.m. The regular season opens Tuesday at Gulliver Prep.
▪ The lacrosse boys team takes the Tavernier field at 7 p.m. Monday against Florida Christian before a Feb. 21 trip to Westminster Christian.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
