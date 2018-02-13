Marathon girls: Basketball champs!

For the first time in a long time, the Marathon High basketball Lady Fins (9-10) took the title of District 8 champions from their rival Palmer Trinity (6-8) Friday night.
The final game of district play for the Marathon girls in Miami looked to be a tough one, seeing as how the Falcons of Palmer Trinity have been district champions for the past five years. But the Lady Fins won by 10 points, 54-44.
“It was unreal, unbelievable,” said coach Teresa Konrath. “It was a big milestone for them and that was an amazing accomplishment for those kids. That’s what it’s all about.”
The score at halftime was 25-17 with Palmer in the lead.
“I looked at the girls’ faces and I could tell they felt defeated,” she said. “We were trailing the entire game until the fourth quarter.”
With five minutes left to go, the girls went out and started to chip away at the Falcons’ lead. Cecily Ozbun made two shots, one from each side of the court, then Aliyah Headen hit a three-pointer and put the Lady Fins ahead of the Falcons by two points.
“We increased the pressure and my kids caught their second wind and kept stealing the ball, passing it down, and the majority of the points at the end came from Aliyah who scored repetitively on a fast break,” Konrath said.
Leta Ricart had 16 points and Headen had 12. Ranisha Charles had 10 points and 18 rebounds, while Brittany Smollett had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“Ranisha and Brittany were controlling the boards on both ends. The girls came ready to prove they were the better team,” Konrath said.
Now, the Lady Fins will host Florida Christian Academy Thursday at Marathon High School for the Region 4 semifinal game at 7 p.m.
“We have the ability to win this game, but it’ll be just as hard as the last one,” Konrath said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments