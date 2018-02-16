New faces, new positions for Cane lacrosse boys

A largely revamped Coral Shores High boys lacrosse roster gets two extra days to prepare for this week’s season opener.
Due to transportation issues, the scheduled home opener against Florida Christian has been delayed until early March.
Now the Canes open the season with a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday away game against Westminster Christian, the team that halted Coral Shores in last year’s District 32 semifinals.
The first boys lacrosse home match at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier is slated for 1:30 p.m. March 3 against visiting Taravella High.
The Hurricanes are coming off a 7-6 season in 2017, the program’s first winning record in four years, but now field a squad that will rely heavily on underclassmen, said Chris Carrow, assistant coach to head coach Dan Flynn.
“It’s going to be a young team,” Carrow said Thursday. “We’re looking at new faces in a lot of positions, including face-off and attacker.”
Connor Rhyne, who just finished basketball season, now stands as the one senior veteran back from last lax season, Carrow said. Christian Foote returns as goalie, and Nick Pope should be back at full strength after missing much of 2017 with an injury.
After Wednesday’s game at Westminster, the Canes head south to Key West for a 6 p.m. Friday game. Coral Shores travels to Palmer Trinity for a 4 p.m. Feb. 28 match.
The Lady Cane lacrosse team also hits the road for the start of regular season, traveling to Gulliver Prep for a 4 p.m. Tuesday game and to Key West for a 4 p.m. Friday start against the Lady Conchs.
▪ Coral Shores High’s boys and girls tennis teams host a Wednesday tri-match with Key West and Pace High at the school courts in Tavernier. Start time was pending.
