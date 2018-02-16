Winter and spring sports overlap for Marathon kids

As winter sports wind down, multi-sport athletes at Marathon High School won’t have any down time in the transition to spring sports.
There are four Lady Fins basketball girls on the District 8-3A softball team, which has its first game Tuesday at 2A Westwood Christian School in Miami.
“We have 10 other players on the softball team so we’re going to have to play without the four basketball girls,” said softball coach Kevin Freeman, adding there are two seniors on the team, Becca Boucher and Karli Roberts, and the first five games are away.
In September, Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the athletic fields at Marathon High, but the softball field will be playable this season. “We’ve still got some bare patches but we’re going to be able to play on the field,” Freeman said.
He’s also the boys basketball coach and there are three boys on the team who also play District 8-3A baseball for Marathon. The basketball team will be on the road Tuesday to Miami when the first baseball game is played Tuesday at home against District 7-4A Miami Country Day at 3:30 p.m..
“There are 18 players on the team, so we’ll play with 15 Tuesday,” said Luis Gonzalez, associate head coach.
On the track team for the second season, there will be about 40 athletes this season, said coach James Murphy.
“Most of the kids who ran last year are back and now have an understanding of what track and field is all about,” he said. The team went to state last year.
Some of the top girls returning are seniors Takara McKnight, Alex Pabon and junior Oriana Mendez. Seniors Jordy Meija and Roberto Garces are returning on the boys team along with juniors Jamal Qualls and Aydan Child.
Tuesday, the team will travel to Key West for its first meet along with Coral Shores High.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments