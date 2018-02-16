Former Canes return to coach Coral Shores baseball

Two former baseball stars at Coral Shores High don the green and gold jersey again this spring as new Hurricane coaches.
Jon Young, class of 1998, and Fabian Placencia, class of 2010, spent this week getting the diamond Canes ready for Tuesday’s season opener at Westminster Christian.
Both went on to play at the college level after graduating from Coral Shores. Placencia was a starter in the middle infield for the University of Northwestern Ohio before transferring to Virginia Intermont, and Young pitched at Miami-Dade College.
“We’re trying to guide these kids so they can follow the same steps we took to get to the next level,” Placencia said at preseason practice this week.
“It’s all about living their dream,” Young said. “They’ve got to work for it.”
Young will work with the Hurricane pitching staff, expected to be led by Polk State College commit Jake Curry.
Placencia, who went 7-for-9 in two games of the 2013 Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament, plans to focus on defense and hitting.
“We want the team to play baseball the right way,” Placencia said. “A 16-5 record is the goal. Some teams may have more talent so we have to be smarter. It starts with getting the right mentality and getting rid of any laziness.”
Coral Shores likely will carry 15 varsity regulars, which could include six or seven seniors.
“We’ve also got some good freshmen and sophomores coming up,” Placencia said. “The best guys should be the ones who play, whether they’re seniors or freshmen.”
Returning Cane veterans from last season’s 11-8 squad on the roster include Aiden Hawkins, Roman Roberts, Ty Harrelson, Bryce Bynum and Mike Signorelli.
After a preseason game this week was scratched, the Canes travel to Westminster Christian for a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday opener. The first home game at Islamorada’s Founders Park is 6 p.m. Thursday against Somerset Silver Palms.
Coral Shores has a string of nine straight home games scheduled for Founders Park in March. The Hurricanes play for honors in the nine-team state District 8-4A, and in the South Florida Baseball Conference.
