Lady Fins battle to Region 4 semifinal win

First, the Marathon High basketball Lady Fins fought to the District 8 championship and won against rival Palmer Trinity — a feat in itself.
Now, the girls are on their way Tuesday to the Region 4 final game in Miami after closing out the semifinals Thursday night with a win against District 7-4A Florida Christian Academy (11-9) at home, 52-42.
This coming Tuesday, the girls will head to Miami to play SLAM Academy (22-6) for the Region 4 final game at 7 p.m. and a chance to go to the Class 4A state semifinal game Feb. 28 in Lakeland.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Marathon coach Teresa Konrath. “These girls have turned over a new leaf and it’s a great thing for them. They’ve worked hard.”
Thursday, the Patriots of Florida Christian trailed behind the Lady Fins most of the game. The Lady Fins were getting winded around halftime, closing it out ahead by just one point, 20-19. In the third quarter, the girls missed several free throws but still held the lead, 34-30.
It was in the final quarter they made a comeback. In the last four minutes, Leta Ricart hit a three-pointer and then a layup to push the Lady Fins ahead by five, and with help on the offense from Aliyah Headen and Brittany Smollett and Ranisha Charles on defense, the Patriots never caught up.
Ricart had a triple double, scoring an impressive 27 points with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Headen had 16 points and four rebounds, while Cecily Ozbun had five points and six rebounds. Smollett had four points and six rebounds and Charles had 15 rebounds.
Dolphin boys
Tuesday, the Marathon Dolphin basketball boys (19-7) were in Miami for a game against the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms, which they won, 57-46. Friday night, the boys were on the road to Palmer Trinity School to play in the Falcons (14-8) in the District 8 semifinal game with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments