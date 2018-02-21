Lacrosse Lady Canes launch new era

A new era for girls lacrosse at Coral Shores High dawns this week.
Under new head coach Dominique Colarusso, the Lady Hurricanes were scheduled to open the regular season Tuesday at Gulliver Prep (results pending) before heading south to local rival Key West High at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We’re excited to get started,” Colarusso said while preparing for the Gulliver trip. “We’re looking good on defense. Our girls are shown shown they’re willing to get down and dirty.”
Last spring, the Lady Canes graduated 12 seniors off the squad that went 13-2 and won a second straight state District 32 championship. Former coaches Mark and Cindy Hall turned the program over to Colarusso as Coral Shores welcomes a new group of rising players.
Gigi Matos, a senior captain at midfield, was expected fill in at goalie for the opener at Gulliver.
“It’s been a crazy preseason and the girls have to be ready to move to different positions,” Colarusso said.
Returning leaders for the Canes include senior field defenders Paige Joyce and Emily Ruiz, along with attack captain Gina Hernandez.
Coral Shores makes its home debut at 11:30 a.m. March 3, a Saturday game against visiting Palmer Trinity. The Hurricane boys lacrosse team also travels to Key West on Friday to take on the Conchs in a Monroe County tilt.
Results from Coral Shores’ Tuesday season opener at Westminster Christian were pending. A scheduled home opener against Florida Christian was delayed until March 8.
Coach Dan Flynn’s squad visits Palmer Trinity next Wednesday.
In other Coral Shores sports:
▪ The Hurricane baseball team plays its home opener at Founders Park in Islamorada at 6 p.m. Thursday against visiting Somerset Silver Palms. Coral Shores stays home to face Everglades Prep at 6 p.m. Monday. Results from Tuesday’s season opener at Westminster Christian were pending.
▪ Coral Shores’ girls softball team travels to Miami Country Day on Friday to start the season. A scheduled home opener against Mater Academy was postponed. The Lady Canes visit Princeton Christian on Tuesday before a 6 p.m. March 3 home game versus Country Day.
