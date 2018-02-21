Marathon boys are district champs, host Region 4 semifinals Thursday

After winning by six points against District 8 rival Palmer Trinity School Friday night, the Marathon High basketball boys (20-7) are moving on to the Region 4 semifinals Thursday at home.
“It was our first district championship since 2010,” coach Kevin Freeman said of the 55-49 victory over Palmer. “It was a great win for us. This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season and we accomplished it.”
Against Palmer Trinity, the Dolphins led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter.
“The second quarter, our defense started playing a little better, only limiting them to 11 points as Tommy Kirwan added two more three-pointers and Jamal Qualls had five points and we led 32-28 at halftime,” Freeman said. “Qualls got going in the third, scoring 12 points, and Steven Hernandez made his second three-pointer of the game.”
After three quarters, the score was 47-38.
“We went the first four minutes of the fourth quarter scoreless and Palmer came all the way back and tied the game at 47 with about three and a half minutes left,” Freeman said.
Then Jackson McDonald put the Dolphins up by two with a layup and Hernandez made a great defensive play and got a steal, he said.
“He converted on a layup to put us up by four with a minute left. Qualls hit three more free throws to seal the victory,” Freeman said.
Thursday at 7 p.m., the boys will host the District 7-4A Patriots of Florida Christian Academy (18-11) in the Region 4 semifinals.
A win would place the boys among the final four Class 4A teams at the state semifinal game March 7 in Lakeland. The state championship is March 8, also in Lakeland, at the RP Funding Center.
Lady Fins
Marathon High’s basketball girls were on the road to Miami Tuesday to play in the Region 4 final game against SLAM Academy after closing out the semifinals Thursday night against District 7-4A Florida Christian Academy (11-9) at home, 52-42. Results were too late for press time, but a win would result in the girls playing Feb. 28 in the state semifinal game in Lakeland.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments