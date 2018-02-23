Home and away, Marathon baseball boys lose two

Marathon High School’s baseball team was hoping to turn the start of the season around Friday at home with the return of two starters.
Randy Culmer and Diosvaldo Rojas were still in the prep basketball playoffs by the time the first baseball game of the season was played Tuesday at home against District 7-4A Miami Country Day, which ended in a 10-0 loss for the District 8-3A Dolphins.
“Overall, the season for us is going as we expected early on because we knew the basketball team was going to be advancing,” said Luis Gonzalez, associate head coach, adding the return of Culmer and Rojas will be beneficial.
Wednesay, the Dolphins lost 11-1 to the district opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High in Miami. Friday, the Dolphins hosted the District 8-4A Eagles of Palm Glades with results too late for press time.
“With the full team back with us, we’ll see what happens,” Gonzalez said prior to the game.
The Dolphins host District 8-4A Everglades Prep Tuesday at Marathon High School at 3 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
