Marathon softball girls now 2-0

The District 8-3A Marathon High softball girls kicked off the season Tuesday at Westwood Christian School in Miami with a 15-0 win against the District 8-2A Warriors (1-1).
“Grace Kirwan took the mound for the first game of the season and pitched a no-hitter, striking out seven,” said coach Kevin Freeman. “She also went 2-3 from the plate with her first career over-the-fence home run.”
Becca Boucher went 1-for-1 with a single, he said. Karli Roberts, Sarah Paskiewicz and Allison Paskiewicz all had doubles and Annie Kreshpane had a single.
“We had six players starting their first varsity game ever due to four girls still playing basketball,” he said.
Four of the Marathon High District 8-4A basketball girls were on the road Tuesday and lost in the Region 4 final game to end the season. They joined the softball team Wednesday for its game against district opponent Greater Miami Academy and won 20-0.
Freeman could not be reached by press time Friday. The Dolphin girls were on the road for a night a game against the county rival District 16-5A Conchs of Key West (2-0) with results too late for press time.
