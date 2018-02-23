Baseball Canes start out sluggish

After starting the season at 0-2, Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes take the Founders Park home field against Everglades Prep at 6 p.m. Monday.
Coral Shores grabbed an early lead in Thursday’s home opener but were edged by visiting Somerset Silver Palms, 5-4. Highlights were pending.
The Canes, feeling the first-game jitters, got roughed up in their Tuesday opener, 29-1, against defending District 8-4A champion Westminster Christian. Errors and other miscues piled up, said co-coach Jon Young. “We didn’t look good at all,” he said.
Lacrosse
The boys and girls lacrosse teams from Coral Shores High both started the season with victories this week.
Coach Dan Flynn’s boys squad rang up four goals in the third quarter to outduel Westminster Christian, 7-5, on the road Wednesday.
Kyle Kraus led the Cane attack with three goals. Connor Rhyne and Dylan Scheu each scored once and delivered an assist. Mikey Petrusha, K.C. Spaulding and Zybo Marchetti each scored one goal against the rival District 32 Warriors.
Coral Shores held a 3-2 edge at half but adjustments made at the break resulted in the third-quarter binge, assistant coach Chris Carrow said. Returning goalie Chris Foote picked off nine saves to help preserve the opening win.
“Defensively, it was not a bad effort,” Carrow said. “Sophomore midfielder Ivan Mendoza led all the Canes with eight ground balls.”
Coral Shores traveled to local and district rival Key West High on Friday (results pending) and visit Palmer Trinity on Wednesday.
The Canes host their home opener against non-district foe Taravella High at 1:30 p.m. March 3 at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier. Florida Christian arrives for a 4 p.m. March 8 match, rescheduled from last week.
Girls win
New girls lacrosse head coach Dominque Colarusso savored her Lady Hurricanes’ decisive 14-2 triumph on their Tuesday opener at Gulliver Prep
Katy Foley fired for goals in the Gulliver net for the Canes.
“Gigi Matos, stepping off the field for the first game of the season and into goal for the first time in her high-school career, had an incredible seven saves,” Colarusso said. “We have an incredible team coming together this year.”
Natalie Dixon, Gina Hernandez and Shannon McCormick each scored twice against the Lady Raiders. Lillian Adrian, Ella Marsden and Macey Harrelson got into the scoring book with one goal.
Field defenders Paige Joyce, Ria delPino, and Emily Ruiz helped keep pressure off the Cane net while Kaylee Stoky and Alexis Martin joined with Dixon to dominate the midfield.
The Lady Canes open the home season at 11:30 a.m. March 3 against Taravella, after Friday’s trip to Key West (results pending) and a Wednesday trip to Palmer Trinity.
