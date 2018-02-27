Cane lacrosse teams open home season

A lacrosse doubleheader Saturday at Coral Shores High opens the home season for both boys and girls Hurricane squads.
Taravella High from Coral Springs is scheduled to take on the Canes in an 11:30 a.m. girls match, followed by a boys game around 1:30 p.m. at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
Both Coral Shores squads carried 1-1 records after host Key West High swept a lacrosse twin bill. The Conch boys won, 12-3, and the Lady Conchs notched an 11-2 victory.
Hurricane goalie Christian Foote nabbed 15 saves against Key West but the defending District 32 champion Conchs overwhelmed the Coral Shores defense. Key West owned a 5-1 lead at halftime.
Attacker Kyle Kraus scored two Coral Shores goals and Zybe Marchetti got the third. Dylan Scheu made two assists, and Kraus delivered one.
“We weren't really able to find much offensively,” said Chris Carrow, assistant coach to Dan Flynn.
K.C. Spaulding took over at face-off in the second half, winning seven of 10 duels.
Scoring from the Lady Canes was not available.
The boys and girls lacrosse teams head to Palmer Trinity today.
Baseball Canes win
Coral Shores (1-2) swamped visiting Everglades Prep for their first diamond victory in Monday’s home game at Founders Park.
“We looked a lot better,” Jon Young, co-coach with Fabian Placencia, said after the 15-1 decision. “Everglades had a lot of young guys.”
The Canes travel to Palmer Trinity today, then play Palm Glades at 6 p.m. Friday in the start of a seven-game home stand at the Islamorada field.
Coral Shores’ Lady Cane softball team also plays at home in a 6 p.m. Friday start against Miami Country Day.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments