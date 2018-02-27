Dolphin baseball notches 1st win

After two losses to start the season last week, the District 8-3A Marathon High baseball Dolphins put a win on the record Friday at home.
Following losses against Miami Country Day and Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High, the Marathon boys (1-2) won 11-3 against the District 8-4A Eagles of Palm Glades Friday.
Darian Companioni pitched three innings, struck out five and allowed two runs, a hit and walked none. Stevie Sainz pitched innings four through six and struck out seven, followed by Demi Stiglitz on the mound for the seventh inning, striking out two.
“Offensively, Darian also had two hits and Mason Neller had two hits. Each had a double,” said Luis Gonzalez, associate head coach. “Those two guys led the hit attack.”
The Eagles gave up eight walks, he said.
The Dolphins hosted District 8-4A Everglades Prep Tuesday (0-1) at Marathon High School with results too late for press time. Today, the boys are away in Miami against 3A Doctors Charter (1-2), and host 3A Sagemont Friday at 3 p.m.
Lady Fins
Marathon High’s softball girls (3-1) had their first loss Friday against the undefeated District 16-5A Conchs of Key West (3-0), 13-1.
“We were unable to get any hits against their young lefty pitcher,” said coach Kevin Freeman. “Their defense is pretty good as well and we made five errors which led to nine of their 13 runs. Obviously it’s still early in the season and we will get better defensively.”
Monday at a non-conference game against District 8-4A Ransom Everglades (0-1) in Miami, the girls won, 13-0.
“Junior Grace Kirwan took the mound and pitched a complete game shutout, giving up five hits. She struck out 5 while walking none,” Freeman said. “We were patient at the plate and earned nine walks and had baserunners on each inning.”
Today, the girls are on the road to Miami to play the 5A Spartans of Monsignor Pace (4-0).
