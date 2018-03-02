Losing start for Marathon tennis girls

The District 16-1A Marathon High School girls tennis team started the season at home Monday, losing their first match to district opponent Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, 7-0.
No. 1 Lilian Guo and No. 2 Abby Franck both lost 0-8, followed by No. 3 Clara Williams losing 1-8.
No. 4 Natalie Mendoza lost 3-8 and No. 5 Delaina Ross lost 1-8. Mendoza and Williams lost 0-8 in doubles.
The girls and boys teams return to the courts next week with three matches.
Tuesday, the teams play against the county rival 2A Conchs of Key West, then they’re on the road to Tavernier for matches against the 2A Hurricanes of Coral Shores High. Thursday home matches will be played against Key West again at the Marathon Community Park.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
