Lady Fins knock off 5A Pace

Marathon High School’s softball girls (4-1) got back on track Wednesday after a shutout win at the 5A Spartans of Monsignor Pace, 19-0.
After their first loss of the season last week against the county rival Conchs of Key West, the Lady Fins were focused going into Wednesday’s game in Miami and ended undefeated Pace’s winning streak. The Spartans are now 5-1.
“They had a pretty good pitcher and catcher,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman.
In the first inning, Marathon’s Allison Paskiewicz got on base by a walk, but was thrown out stealing. Pace’s pitcher was injured in the bottom of the first and they brought in a new pitcher for the top of the second.
“We got things going and scored six runs in the second,” Freeman said.
Cecily Ozbun got the start on the mound and threw another scoreless inning in the second.
“Pace brought back in their No.1 pitcher for the top of the third to face our 7-8-9 batters and all three got hits off of her, and it got better for us from there,” Freeman said. “We batted around twice in the inning with multiple hits from Grace Kirwan with two hits; Becca Boucher with two hits including a bomb to dead center for a triple; a double by Paskiewicz; Leta Ricart with two hits, a double and a single; and Deyli Labrada with two singles.”
The Lady Fins scored 13 runs in the top of the third and Ozbun finished off the Spartans in the bottom of the third, ending the game due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that it’s over when there is a margin of 10 runs within three innings.
Ozbun threw her second no-hitter of the season with five strike outs and two walks. The Lady Fins ended the game with 16 hits.
Next, the girls play their first home game at Marathon High School Wednesday at 4 p.m. against District 8-3A opponent Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments