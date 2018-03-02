Softball Lady Canes score early wins

The girls softball Hurricanes of Coral Shores High opened the spring season with two straight wins.
Returning pitcher Anna Langley struck out nine Miami Country Day in a 15-3 win Feb.23 at Miami Country Day. Catcher Keely Flanagan slammed two home runs to left field.
In a Tuesday game at Princeton Christian, Atlantis Hofstetter went 3-for-3 with four stolen bases as the Canes notched a 17-3 victory. Sam Howell, Lexi Brito and Rachel Medina each had two hits against Princeton.
Results from Thursday’s home game, a rematch with Country Day, were pending. Coral Shores stays home to play Palmer Trinity at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lacrosse
The Hurricane boys lacrosse team defeated Palmer Trinity in a 15-1 road game Wednesday, improving to 2-1.
Coach Dan Flynn’s squad plays its home opener at 1:30 p.m. today against Taravella High at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier. Florida Christian visits for a 4 p.m. game Thursday.
The girl lacrosse team (1-2) also plays at home against Taravella in an 11:30 a.m. start today. Lady Cane lacrosse coach Dominque Colarusso praised her team’s effort in a 6-5 loss in the last minute at Palmer Wednesday.
“The structure of our team is coming together more and more with each passing day,” Colarusso said. “We’re working on correcting what we do wrong in games and focus on being a better whole as a team.”
Attacker Macey Harrelson scored two goals at Palmer. Katy Foley and Gina Hernandez each scored once. Gigi Matos caused five Palmer turnovers and intercepted a pass.
Baseball
Coral Shores continues a seven-game home stand at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Founders Park field against Florida Christian.
The Hurricanes stood at 1-3 heading into a Friday home game against Palm Glades (results pending). Palmer Trinity topped the Canes, 6-1, earlier this week.
