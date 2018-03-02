Cane girls, Dolphin boys lead in Keys track meet

Coral Shores High’s girls took a dozen first-place finishes to dominate their side of a Tuesday track-and-field meet in Tavernier.
The Lady Canes piled up 90 team points, outpacing Marathon High with 46 points and Gulliver Prep with 15 in their season debut under coaches Herbert James, Alphonso Bryant and Gabe Suarez.
On the boys side, wins by Marathon’s Rodrigo Avena in the long jump and triple jump carried the Dolphins to the top spot wth 65 team points, edging out Gulliver with 57 and Coral Shores with 41.
“Our speed for our boys is good,” said Marathon coach James Murphy, assisted by Paul Davis.
Yaire Mollineda sprinted to wins in the 100 meters and 400 for the Lady Canes. Natalie Rader, a sophomore, scored Coral Shores victories in both girls hurdles, the 100 and 300.
Lady Cane relay teams won the 400 and 800.
Ashley Hilson won the mile run and took second in the 800, won by Cane teammate Isabella Bolivar. Riley Dobson won both the girls discus toss and shot put, with Cane teammate Halley Lane taking second in both field events.
Makenzie Wright took first in the girls high jump and Lily Costa did the same in the pole vault. Krista Black leapt to a win in the triple jump. Cane hurdler Ben Thomas won the boys 110 and took second in the 300.
Marathon got strong performances by Roberto Garces, Victor Coleman, Emilio Marin and Braylin Haymon in the boys 4-by-100 relay. Dolphin distance runners Aydan Child (10:36) and Jonathan Pitchford (10:40) scored in the boys 3200.
Marathon and Coral Shores are scheduled to face off again at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Tavernier.

