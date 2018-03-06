Canes lacrosse tops Taravella for second straight win

Coral Shores High’s boys lacrosse team rolled to its second straight lopsided win Saturday, topping Taravella High, 14-5.
The win boosted the Hurricanes to a 3-1 record headed into Thursday’s 4 p.m. home match against Florida Christian.
Attacker Zybo Marchetti scored four goals for the Canes. Connor Rhyne delivered five assists to go with his two goals.
“It was another game that was used as an opportunity to work on some things offensively and defensively,” said Chris Carrow, assistant coach to coach Dan Flynn. “A big lead allowed reserves to get some valuable playing time.”
Mikey Petrusha and Zach Armstrong each scored three goals, while Kyle Kraus delivered four assists. Ivan Mendoza and Dylan Scheu each scored one goal.
“Devin Wolf and Ivan Mendoza did a good job filling in for face-off duties, winning 15 out of 23 draws,” Carrow said.
The Canes focused on defense last Wednesday to pull away from Palmer Trinity, 15-1.
“We were able to get every player in the game for valuable playing experience,” Carrow said. “At halftime the coaches challenged the Canes to finish the game strong. They responded well.”
Rhyne scored four goals and made three assists. Kraus and Scheu each netted three goals and passed out three assists. Armstrong and Marchetti also scored three times each.
K.C. Spaulding won 14 of 16 faceoffs and scored once.
The Hurricanes are off for spring break next week, returning in a 7 p.m. March 19 game against defending District 32 champion Key West High.
Girls at 1-3
Macey Harrelson scored the Lady Canes’ only goal in a 13-1 loss to visiting Taravella High on Saturday.
“We’ll be hitting practice with a different attitude and starting back with fundamentals and team-building skills,” head coach Dominque Colarusso said. “Our unit is not quite pulled together yet but I have hope the team will start to click in upcoming games.”
Gulliver Prep is scheduled to play a 5 p.m. Friday match at Coral Shores High. A scheduled Tuesday match at Coral Reef High was cancelled.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments