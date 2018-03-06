Baseball Canes get second win, Lady Canes move to 3-0

When the baseball Hurricanes of Coral Shores High win, they do it in a big way.
The Canes shelled visiting Palm Glades Prep in a 26-6 decision Friday at the Founders Park diamond in Islamorada.
“Our hits definitely were in the double digits but it was hard to keep track,” said Jon Young, co-coach with Fabian Placencia.
Coral Shores moved to 2-3 on the spring season heading into a 6 p.m. Thursday home game against Florida Christian.
Cane freshman Zack Lopez delivered three hits against Palm Glades. Veterans Jake Curry, Ty Harrelson and Ryan De Latorre each added big hits. Nick DiMaggio earned the pitching decision.
Coral Shores dropped a 6-1 game last Wednesday at Palmer Trinity.
The Hurricanes play a 6 p.m. Saturday home game against Ransom Everglades. After next week’s spring break, Coral Shores return to action with a March 19 game against Doctors Charter School of Miami.
Girls unbeaten
The Lady Canes fast-pitch softball team puts its 3-0 record on the line Friday when Palmer Trinity arrives at the Coral Shores campus for a 6 p.m. home game.
The Canes pulled away from Miami Country Day in a 9-3 victory Thursday, giving Coral Shores a sweep over the Spartans.
“Not a great offensive day but our base-running came through again,” said Cane head coach Lesa Bonee. “We were better on defense.”
The win marked the first time in recent memory that the softball Canes got started with a three-game streak.
Coral Shores plans to take part in the Slamfest Tournament at Gulliver Prep during the holiday break. Carrollton School visits Tavernier for a 4:30 p.m. March 20 game.
