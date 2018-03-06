Shutout loss to Sagemont for Dolphin baseball

Marathon High’s baseball boys were seeking revenge on the District 8-3A Lions of Sagemont High School Friday, to no avail.
Against the team that ended their season last spring, the Dolphins hosted the Lions and lost 10-0 with the game ending early due to a Florida High School Athletic Association mercy rule. The game ends when there is a margin of 10 or more runs in three innings.
For the Dolphins, Mason Neller hit a triple and Lucas Ponzoa hit a single.
Friday’s district game was good practice for Marathon, which will go up against the Lions once more this Friday on Sagemont’s turf in Weston before heading to Orlando for spring break. After Friday’s game, the boys will play the 7A Longhorns of Harmony High School (4-4) Saturday morning.
“Sunday is an off day, then Monday, March 12, we play at Poinciana High,” said coach Luis Leal.
Poinciana High is a 6A school in Kissimmee and its baseball Eagles are 0-4. March 13, the Dolphins go up against the 9A Panthers of Gateway High (4-1-1), also in Kissimmee.
“These are giant schools and we’ve played these teams in the past. They’re usually very competitive games,” Leal said, adding the spring break trip hasn’t happened in a few years.
The students go back to school March 19.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
