Baseball Canes host Ransom at Founders Park

Coral Shores High’s Hurricane squeeze in one more baseball game today before heading into spring break.
Ransom Everglades (3-3) comes south for a 6 p.m. contest to face the Canes (2-4) at the Founders Park field in Islamorada.
Florida Christian (4-2) topped Coral Shores in a 6-3 game Thursday at Founders Park. Jon Young, co-coach with Fabian Placencia, said the game actually was a step forward for the Canes.
“They showed hustle, good attitude and 100 percent focus,” said the former Cane hurler. “They made us proud.”
“Every game, they’re getting better and better,” Young said. “We wouldn’t be surprised to go on a win streak very soon.”
That could start as soon as today, with top pitcher Jake Curry taking the mound against Ransom’s Raiders.
Ty Harrelson pitched four solid innings against Florida Christian, and catcher Mike Signorelli ripped a run scoring double.
Coral Shores returns from spring break with four straight home games. The first is 6 p.m. March 19 against Doctors Charter of Miami.
Coral Shores’ Lady Cane softball team, 3-0 before a Friday game against Palmer Trinity (results pending), have penciled in a break trip to the Slamfest Tournament at Gulliver Prep.
The next fast-pitch game at the Coral Shores campus is 4:30 p.m. March 20 against Carrollton School.
