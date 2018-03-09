Marathon tennis girls win over Key West

The District 16-1A Marathon High School girls tennis team had win after win Thursday in its match against the 2A Conchs of Key West.
No. 1 Lilian Guo won 6-0; No. 2 Clara Williams won 6-3; No. 3 Abby Franck won 6-0; No. 4 Natalie Mendoza won 6-1; No. 5 Delaina Ross won 6-0; and the doubles team of Guo and Frank won 6-0, while the other doubles team of Williams and Mendoza won 6-0.
The Key West boys defeated Marathon, 4-3, for the second time this week on Marathon’s home court.
Winning for Marathon Thursday were: No. 1 Angel Alvear, 6-0; No. 2 River Fullhart, 6-0; and the doubles team Alvear and Fullhart, 6-0. Winning for Key West were No. 3 Theo Dorel, 6-1; No. 4 Nico Conception, 6-4; and No. 5 Aiden Wilcox, 6-3.
The tennis teams are now on spring break through March 19. March 21, they’re on the road to Miami for matches against the district rival Palmer Trinity School.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments