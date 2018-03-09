Canes, Conchs look ahead to rematch, possible playoff clash

A March 19 boys lacrosse showdown between Florida Keys rivals Coral Shores High and Key West High appears likely to set the stage for the District 32 playoffs a month later.
Coral Shores (4-1) won its third straight match Thursday with a 14-0 shutout of district foe Florida Christian (0-4).
The 5-2 Conchs are defending District 32 champions and have not lost to a district opponent. Key West on Feb. 23 handed the Canes their only defeat and seem poised to handle league members Palmer Trinity, Florida Christian and Westminster Christian.
The all-Keys rematch will be played after spring break, at 7 p.m. March 19 at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
On Thursday, Cane attacker Connor Rhyne, one of only three seniors on head coach Dan Flynn’s squad, scored three goals and made three assists. Junior attacker Kyle Kraus hit the Patriot net for four goals, with three assists.
Zybe Marchetti, Dylan Scheu and K.C. Spaulding each scored two goals. Michael Petrusha and Devin Wolf tallied one goal each.
Goalie Christian Foote made five saves to record the shutout with field support from teammates including Nick Pope, Gabe Rubiales and Valente Reynoso-Heaton.
Spaulding, a senior, effectively handled most of the face-offs for Coral Shores, winning 90 percent of his chances. Zach Armstrong made an assist.
Coral Shores also hosts district opponents Palmer on March 21, and Westminster Christian on March 23. Both district matches begin at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cane squad of head coach Dominque Colarusso carried a 1-3 record into Friday’s scheduled match against district opponent Gulliver Prep (results pending). The Canes (1-3) return from spring break March 21 against Palmer in Tavernier.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
