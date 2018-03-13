Canes blank Ransom as Curry fans 10

After a rocky start, Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes now stand one win away from a break-even record.
The Canes closed out Ransom Everglades in a 10-0 decision Saturday at Islamorada’s Founders Park. Both teams finished with 3-4 records.
Senior Jake Curry, who tops the Coral Shores pitching rotation this spring, struck out 10 Raider hitters in the five-inning game. He allowed one hit and helped his own cause with a two-run double.
Roman Roberts slammed a two-run homer over the fence to end the game early in the bottom of the fifth.
“Things are moving forward,” said Jon Young, co-coach with Fabian Placencia. “The guys are doing a much better job of playing together as a team.”
Coral Shores returns from spring break with a 6 p.m. March 19 game against visiting Doctors Charter (2-5) of Miami.
Girls play four
The Hurricane softball revival under head coach Lesa Bonee continues with a spring-break schedule of four games at the Slamfest tournament this week at Miami’s Gulliver Prep.
The Canes take a 3-0 record to the tournament to play a pair of doubleheaders. Coral Shores lines up against Ferguson High and Terra Environmental on Thursday, then returns Saturday to play Ferguson and St. Brendan.
“We need to get tournament experience,” said Bonee, who notched 416 victories while coaching Nova Southeastern University in Broward County for 13 seasons. “We’ll go up there and see what we can do.”
Two starters, including ace pitcher Anna Langley, will miss the tournament due to schedule conflicts.
“We’ll have to move some people around but it will be good for us,” Bonee said. “We can’t rely on Anna to carry the load every game.”
The Canes play their next home game at 4:30 p.m. March 20, against Carrollton School at the Tavernier campus. A scheduled game last Friday against Palmer Trinity was moved to April 19 at Palmer’s request.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments