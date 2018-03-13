Dolphin boys 3-0 on spring break baseball trip

Marathon High baseball boys (4-8) were set to finish up spring break play on the road Tuesday in Kissimmee against the 9A Panthers of Gateway High (6-2-1).
The Dolphins started spring break Friday in Weston against District 8-3A rival Sagemont and lost 10-0 to the Lions.
Saturday, the boys went up against the 7A Longhorns of Harmony High School (6-6) and lost 12-2. Mason Neller had a double, Shane Devitt had a triple and Disovlado Rojas had a single. Darian Companioni pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs.
“And there were about seven fielding errors and the game ended in the sixth inning,” said Luis Gonzalez, associate head coach. “We got a run in the third inning and a run in the fifth.”
Monday at Poinciana High, also in Kissimmee, the 6A baseball Eagles defeated the Dolphins 7-4. Devitt had a single and a triple, Logan Neller had a single, Jayden Bruland had two singles and Demi Stiglitz had a single.
“Our starting pitcher was Matt Kratzert and he came out of the game in the fifth inning after he loaded the bases,” Gonzalez said. “He had given up two runs and our relief pitcher hit four batters in a row. With bases loaded, that means every time someone got hit they scored a run.”
Mason Neller finished pitching the game without giving up any runs.
“Overall, the kids we’re playing against are from very large schools. Overall for the kids, it’s a great experience to be playing these games,” Gonzalez said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments