Spring break trip ends in a loss for baseball Dolphins

The Marathon High baseball team has some time to rest after its fourth and final loss Tuesday on the road in Kissimmee for spring break.
The District 8-3A Dolphins (4-9) lost 5-0 against the 9A Panthers of Gateway High (7-2-1), the final game of the five-day trip that also saw losses to district rival Sagemont, the 7A Longhorns of Harmony High School and the 6A Eagles of Poinciana High.
Coach Luis Leal said going up against larger schools has been good practice for the Dolphins, who return home Wednesday to play the District 4-3A Eagles of Carrollwood Day (7-1-1).
Lady Fins
The Lady Fins softball girls (5-2) were on the road Friday and Saturday to play in the SLAM Academy tournament in West Palm Beach. Friday’s opponent was the 4A Lions of King’s Academy (9-2) with results too late for press time.
Tuesday, the Lady Fins return home for a 4 p.m. game against the 5A Knights of Keys Gate (3-4), a team the Marathon girls play today at the Slam Fest.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments