Dolphin weightlifters second in district

After finishing in second place overall among 10 other teams at its District 16 championship earlier this month, the Marathon High boys weightlifting team is hoping for a shot at state.
Roberto Garces and Victor Coleman finished first in their weight classes at the district meet in Fort Lauderdale. In second place were Robert Gonzales, Michael Goheen, Kyshaun Appolon and Jordy Mejia.
“To come in second this year in districts was kind of mind-blowing, especially for our second year even having a team,” said coach Jessie Schubert. “I know the kids are really excited about Saturday.”
That’s when the boys are going to Lemon Bay High School in Englewood to compete against other Region 8 schools. First-place finishers will have a direct bid to the April 6 state championship at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.
Last year, Mejia, now a senior, finished in first place at Lemon Bay High, earning a trip to the state meet, where he finished 14th.
“These boys have not stopped working to get better and that obviously showed with districts,” Schubert said. “For the regional meet, they’re going up against some super strong kids. I’m just telling them to do their best and challenge themselves.”
