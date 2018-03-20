Tough time for Dolphin girls at softball tourney

District 8-3A Marathon High School softball girls (6-5) ended spring break Saturday with a tough showing at the two-day SLAM Academy tournament in West Palm Beach.
Friday’s opponent was the 4A Lions of King’s Academy (11-4), which ended in a 5-0 loss.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get our bats going at all and only had four hits all game,” said coach Kevin Freeman, adding Grace Kirwan had a double while Becca Boucher, Annie Kreshpane and Aliyah Headen each had a single. “We had a couple of errors that led to two of their runs. We just couldn’t get anything started offensively.”
Friday’s second game was better against 6A Immokalee High School (10-0), even though it was a 7-4 loss to the Indians. Cecily Ozbun pitched and gave up six hits and seven walks and struck out two. She also hit a triple in the second inning that scored a run.
“From the plate, we hit better than did in the first game but still had a couple of errors that cost us some runs,” Freeman said.
Sarah Kratzert had two hits, a single and a triple. Boucher hit a double and Kirwan, Yulicsa De Leon, Leta Ricart and Vanessa Martinez all had singles.
Saturday, the girls went up against the 9A Patriots of American High School (4-2) and won 5-2. Kirwan took the mound, struck out 10 batters and have up seven hits with three walks.
“She pitched around a couple of errors and left runners stranded on third base multiple innings. She also helped herself out with two doubles of her own,” Freeman said.
Ozbun had a single and a double with an RBI to help out on the offensive side. Allison Paskiewicx also had a double and an RBI. Ricart added two hits with a single and a double and Kratzert had a double with an RBI.
Saturday’s second game was a 19-7 loss to the 5A Knights of Keys Gate (6-5).
“We did not play as well as we had been and the errors cost us a lot of runs,” Freeman said.
Kreshpane pitched four innings and gave up 11 hits and three walks. Ozbun pitched the last two and gave up seven hits and three walks.
“We had the lead a couple of times. We scored five in the bottom of the first and led 5-4 after one. They tied it up in the second and then we took the lead in the third going up 7-5. In the last three innings, they scored 14 runs,” Freeman said.
Tuesday, the Lady Fins returned home for a 4 p.m. game against Keys Gate with results too late for press time. Today at home, the girls go up against the 3A Patriots of Carrollwood Day School (7-3) at 3 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
