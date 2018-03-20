Big week for Marathon track as team preps for meets

Marathon High School boys and girls track athletes are gearing up for a big week of meets, which coach James Murphy says will be a good indicator of the potential chance at state like last year.
“Wednesday we go to Palmer Trinity, which will be our first race outside the Keys this year,” Murphy said. “We’ll be seeing teams in our district and it’s a limited race that is only allowing the top two individuals from each event.”
Last year at this time, the team was testing the waters for a chance at state. Then in April, it topped six other schools and placed first in eight of 17 events.
Wednesday, Marathon will compete against nine other schools from District 16 at Palmer’s invitational.
“We’ve seen a lot of the times coming in from a lot of our district opponents and it will be nice to finally get on the track with them and see how we compare and what we need to improve on before the state tournament begins,” Murphy said.
District competitions don’t start until the second week of April.
Tuesday, the team traveled to Coral Shores High for a meet with results too late for press time. Friday the team heads to Key West for a meet with the Conchs and Archbishop McCarthy.
