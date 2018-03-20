Cane hitters score big to even diamond record at 4-4

An 18-0 win Monday powered Coral Shores High’s baseball Hurricanes to a break-even record heading into Thursday’s 5 p.m. home game against Palmer Trinity.
Aiden Hawkins tagged a run-scoring triple and added two singles as the Canes (4-4) outslugged Doctors Charter of Miami (2-5) Monday at Islamorada’s Founders Park. Jason Filpes started for the Canes and recorded the pitching decision over Doctors.
As Coral Shores continues its home stand, the Canes will try to even the season slate Palmer’s Falcons (3-5), who won a 6-1 decision Feb. 28. Coaches Fabian Placencia and Jon Young said Coral Shores has solidified its play since a ragged start to the season.
Berkeley Prep plays the Canes at Founders Park at 7 p.m. Monday, with Marathon High School arriving for a 6 p.m. March 28 Keys showdown.
In other Hurricane sports this week:
▪ Coral Shores’ girls softball team scored its fourth win in a 20-10 over St. Brendan at the Slamfest Softball Tournament at Gulliver Prep. Results of other games at the spring-break tournament, and a Tuesday regular-season game against Carrollton School (3-3), were pending.
The Lady Canes host Sports Leadership Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tavernier campus.
▪ The lacrosse Lady Hurricanes picked up their second with a 14-2 victory over Gulliver Prep on March 9. Coral Shores (2-3) takes the home field at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium at 5 p.m. today to face Palmer Trinity. Key West ’s Lady Conchs arrive for a 6 p.m. March 29 game at Coral Shores.
▪ The Hurricane girls and boys track teams head to the Dade Christian Invitational on Thursday. Results from a scheduled Tuesday home meet were pending. The next home meet at Coral Shores is 3 p.m. April 3.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
