Conchs open at home against Canes

Since 2005, there have been some good Key West High volleyball players and some exhilarating victories, but no winning seasons. Kim Butler hopes to change that this season as she begins her fourth season as the Conchs coach.
“We’re definitely playing better and I expect us to continue to work hard,” Butler said of her team, which opens the season at home at 5 p.m. Monday against Coral Shores High of Tavernier. “But we’re in one of the [toughest] districts in Florida.”
The Conchs are in Region 4 District 16A with perennial Miami powers Ransom Everglades and Gulliver Prep. Also in the district are Coral Shores, Keys Gate and Miami Pinecrest, teams Butler believes can be defeated.
“If we can finish somewhere in the middle and make the district tournament, I’ll be happy,” she said.
The Conchs suffered a setback when three veteran players left Key West because they are in military families.
Most of the points are expected to come from senior Samantha Golden. “She’s definitely our leader,” Butler said. “When she was a freshman she would only tap the ball, not take a full swing. She’s gotten better and better.”
Also back are Dani Jones and Shelby Wachter, who will alternate as setter. Last season’s setter, Brooke Stanyer, has moved from setter to libero.
Playing in the middle will be freshman Meggie Iarobino, who, at 5 feet 11, is tall for a Conch volleyball player. Sophomore Omaris Millet will also be on the front line.
The Conchs have always been known for their tenacity, but too often have inevitably failed to close out tight games.
“We have a new philosophy,” Butler said. “I told them, ‘We will win — get it in your heads.’ ”
