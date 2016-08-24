Cane net squad meets Keys foes again

Fresh off a narrow three-game preseason win against a Florida Keys rival, Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team will try to duplicate the feat again Thursday.
The Lady Canes travel to Marathon High for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday regular-season match following the JV contest that starts at 4 p.m. in the Marathon gym.
Results from Coral Shores’ scheduled Tuesday opener, a home match against Immaculata-LaSalle School, were pending at press time.
The Lady Cane JV squad takes on the Island Christian School varsity at the Coral Shores gym starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Both Coral Shores net teams travel to Key West High for matches at 3:30 (JV) and 5 p.m. (varsity) next Tuesday.
In other Upper Keys prep sports for the first week of school:
▪ Coral Shores’ swim team is scheduled to open its five-meet regular season on Tuesday, hosting Doral Academy at the Founders Parks pool in Islamorada. Start time is pending. Head coach Jon Olsen will be joined by assistant coach Katie Fry.
▪ Island Christian’s girls volleyball team travels to Princeton Christian on Friday. Sam Ovalle and Chris Calderwood coach the Eagle varsity and JV squads.
▪ Island Christian has started practice for its eight-man football season that begins with a 4 p.m. Sept. 2 home game against Harvest Academy. Jeff Pursley heads the coaching staff, with assistants A.C. Burke and Rich Tudor.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments